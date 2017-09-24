Chloe Swarbrick youngest MP in 42 years

The Greens' Chloe Swarbrick looks set to become the youngest MP in 42 years.

Preliminary results from Saturday night's election give the Greens 5.9 percent of the party vote, which will mean seven seats in parliament.

Ms Swarbrick, who came a surprise third in last year's Auckland mayoral race, is seventh on the party list.

At 23 years and nearly three months old, she will be the youngest MP since Marilyn Waring in 1975.



Ms Waring was 23 years and nearly two months old when she was elected MP for Raglan in Robert Muldoon's government. She went on to have a nine-year career in parliament.

People would choose what significance they would read into her age, Ms Swarbrick told TVNZ on Saturday.

"I would say it's supposed to be a House of Representatives.

"Currently the youngest person in the previous parliament was a tobacco lobbyist from Southland.

"I wouldn't say he's super representative of the youth of today."

Todd Barclay was 24 when he was elected MP for Clutha-Southland in 2014.

The Greens will also be hoping they can benefit from special votes to get an eighth list MP into parliament, who would be Golriz Ghahraman.

Ms Ghahraman, 36, would be New Zealand's first refugee to become an MP.

NZN