Complaints about hoardings on election day

The Electoral Commission has received several complaints about party billboards remaining up on election day.
According to section 197 of the Electoral Act, promotion of a party or candidate including all party billboards - is illegal on election day.
Two complaints referred to Green Party signage in the Christchurch East electorate, along Kerrs Rd, Marine Parade, and Shirley Rd.
Electoral Commission communications advisor Clare Pasley said the commission contacted the Green Party to have the signs removed.
One other complaint involved a National Party billboard on Te Atatū Rd in Te Atatū south.
Ms Pasley said Electoral Commission is also following this up with the National Party, but pointed out the exemption under the Electoral Act for office signs that are fixed and not campaign-related.
The photo appears to show the electoral office of list MP Alfred Ngaro, so the sign is likely exempt from the ban.
Newshub.