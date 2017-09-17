Complaints laid against election staff

One week into early voting, concerns are being raised about Electoral Commission staff allegedly undermining Māori voters.

Massey University Māori politics lecturer Veronica Tawhai claims she has received numerous complaints from Māori electors regarding the conduct of Electoral Commission staff.

“Māori and particularly young Māori are constantly criticised for either being uninformed, uninterested or apathetic when it comes to participating in political activities such as voting," Ms Tawhai said.

"And yet when our people attempt to be proactive in exercising our democratic rights, some are prevented from doing so due to ignorance amongst officials that are meant to be assisting in the process."

Ms Tawhai said she has heard complaints about staff, including those manning polling booths and phone lines, unaware of the Māori roll and insisting electors are unregistered when their names don't appear on the general roll.

Some complainants, she said, have had difficulty obtaining the correct information about Māori electorates, including being given the wrong voting form and having to argue with staff to be provided with the correct form.

She also claims some election workers had difficulty locating Māori names on the Māori roll, even when given identification by Māori electors.

"Many New Zealanders unfortunately have little to no knowledge of the Māori seats, [but] that Electoral Commission staff are themselves ignorant… is unthinkable.

"In the absolute minimum, anyone with responsibilities within the Electoral Commission should have an understanding of our electoral system in order to ensure they are able to fulfil their roles in assisting all New Zealanders, including Māori, to exercise our vote as is our basic democratic right whether we be on the general or Māori roll."

Ms Tawhai is calling for a Māori electorate specialist to be appointed to each polling booth throughout the country, steps taken to ensure all Electoral Commission staff are properly informed and prepared to undertake their job, and improved electoral and citizenship education.

Labour Party campaign manager Andrew Kirton tweeted that he has heard "multiple reports of Electoral Commission staff in advance voting booths not allowing people to enrol", and said he has raised this with the commission.