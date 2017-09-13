Dead cats and the 'unprecedented' election of 2017

"Let us suppose you are losing an argument. The facts are overwhelmingly against you, and the more people focus on the reality the worse it is for you and your case," Mr Johnson wrote.

"Your best bet in these circumstances is to perform a manoeuvre that a great campaigner describes as 'throwing a dead cat on the table, mate.'"

National confirmed to Newshub it is using Crosby Textor this election campaign.

"They are involved as they have been in the past doing some research for us. They are one of a number of contractors to the campaign," a spokesperson said.

Mr Crosby was working for the Conservative Party in the 2015 UK election. In the lead up to the election, Labour was gaining momentum. That's when the Conservatives launched an attack claiming Labour leader Ed Miliband would end the Trident nuclear deterrent in order to appease the Scottish National Party.

It was a technique Will Dinan from the University of Stirling says was designed to create a distraction and to tap into fear about the possibility of a coalition government with the Scottish National Party.

"While the content of [the] attack was in essence nonsensical, it served a useful purpose in deflecting the media agenda away from the emerging focus on tax avoidance and the social consequences of austerity, from which Labour had managed to make notable political gains," Mr Dinan wrote for The Conversation.

The Conservatives' campaign was run by Lynton Crosby, who, Sam Delaney wrote in his book Mad Men & Bad Men: When British Politics Met Advertising, "subscribed to a campaigning philosophy about simple messages that tapped into what the electorate might already be thinking." In that case, it was fear of a coalition government.

So, is a dead cat what Steven Joyce chucked on the table when he claimed Labour has a $11.7b fiscal hole?