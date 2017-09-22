Decision 17: Almost 1 million Kiwis have already voted

Almost one million Kiwis have already voted as the last day of advance voting closes - with reports some people have been turned away from booths where they'd run out of enrolment papers.

As of Friday afternoon, 985,530 advance votes had been collected, according to the latest figures from the Electoral Commission.

Newshub understands the Harris Rd voting booth in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie ran out of special voting papers with one hour to go.