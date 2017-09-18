Decision 17: Five days to go

National leader Bill English will trade his walking shoes for a bike with plans to take to the trails around Napier as the election campaign enters its final five days.

While there are no announcements on the agenda, Mr English is expected to visit local businesses on his visit to the Hawke's Bay on Monday.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will lunch with community leaders in Whanganui. She'll spend the day with local candidate Steph Lewis and Te Tai Hauauru MP Adrian Rurawhe.

Meanwhile the Green Party is set to release its fiscal plan.

The announcement, in Wellington, will bring together the party's priority policies.

NZN