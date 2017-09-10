Decision 17: Focus turns to the environment

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is moving her campaign to Wellington on Sunday.

She'll be making a speech and attending a campaign rally, and she'll be explaining the priorities of a Labour-led government.

National's leader Bill English will be in Auckland on walkabouts and visits to businesses and a festival.

It's a big day for the Greens too, with the release of their climate change policy.

Leader James Shaw has said it will be a detailed plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, covering all sectors of the economy.

NZN / Newshub.