Decision 17: Key electorates to watch

For most voters, the party vote will have been the most influential tick on their ballot paper this Saturday.

As a general rule, the party vote determines the number of MPs who enter Parliament, while the electorate vote helps decide which individuals make up that party.

But there are exceptions.

Some electorates - including most Māori electorates - have considerable influence on which MPs enter Parliament and in some cases, they will decide the fate of entire parties.

Other electorates may act as a litmus test for the mood of the nation.

Here are some electorates to watch tonight.

Waiariki



Results from all the Māori electorates will be watched closely.

The very existence of MANA and the Māori Party in Parliament hinges on winning Māori electorate seats. Except for deputy leader Kelvin Davis, Labour's incumbent Māori-electorate candidates are not on its party list, so these votes will directly influence the make-up of Parliament.

Waiariki belongs to Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell. He has been very focused on campaigning in the electorate this year, leaving most of the party's media duties to co-leader Marama Fox.