NZ election as it happened: The day after the election

Meanwhile, Metiria Turei says she'll never quit politics, even if her Parliamentary career is over for now.

She told The Hui she didn't regret admitting to benefit fraud in the 1990s, a revelation that effectively ended her political career.

"I have always stood up for the people who needed me the most and those are the people who have the least voice in Parliament."

11:05am: Te Ururoa Flavell has clarified prior comments that he will indeed be standing down, calling time on his political career.

He told The Nation however he'd like co-leader Marama Fox to stick around.

11am: Another Māori looks to be calling time on his career in Parliamentary politics.

Hone Harawira, who split from the Māori Party to form Mana, failed to regain the seat he lost to Kelvin Davis in 2014.

"It's unlikely that I'll run again," he told The Hui on Sunday. "I need to talk with Mana, I need to talk with the Māori Party.

"We need to consider how we get that Māori voice back into the house. It's not there at the moment and I don't see anybody being strong enough to be that voice from those who have been chosen so far."

Mana got 0.1 percent of the vote - far below its 2014 result of 1.4 percent, as part of Internet Mana (Mana did better than its old partner however - winning 2775 votes to the Internet Party's 464).

10:45am: The chances of both NZ First and ACT's sole MP David Seymour propping up the National Government's fourth term are as remote as ever.

"The ACT party there on three-quarters of a million dollars a year, the most expensive beneficiary in the whole country... The other day he said he'd take one for the team. Take one for the team - he's only one. What team would that be? Why don't you guys stop writing crap and start writing reality."

Mr Seymour called a NZ First MP a "f**king idiot" in August.

10:40am: Winston Peters is sad to see the back of Te Ururoa Flavell, who's signalled his retirement from politics after losing his seat.

But the NZ First leader has a theory on why he "went down".

"Te Ururoa Flavell is a marvellous New Zealander. He's the classic kind of person you need ion this country a million-fold. But I think some of his political ideas were mistaken… it's trash for Māori. It won't help Māori, and that's why he went down."