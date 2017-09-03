Decision 17: National, Labour hit Auckland

Auckland seems the place to be for campaigning party leaders fewer than three weeks out from the general election.

On Sunday, with just 20 days to go, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will spend her fifth consecutive day in the city.

She's expected to switch back into party campaign mode after spending her Saturday pounding the pavements in her Mt Albert electorate.

National leader Bill English is also expected to campaign in Auckland on Sunday. On Saturday he was in Tauranga, where he re-enacted the party's 2014 election adverts by jumping on a rowing machine - minus the Eminem soundtrack.

Sunday evening will see the release of the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll results. The last one, nearly a month ago, had Labour up from 24 percent to 33.1. Since then, a TVNZ-Colmar Brunton poll has put the party on 43 percent, ahead of National for the first time since 2006.

NZN / Newshub.