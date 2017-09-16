Decision 17: One week to go

As the campaign countdown hits just a week to go, Bill English is taking his campaign to Rotorua.

In a jam-packed Saturday the National leader is expected to make a couple of announcements and visit a primary school, retirement village and GJ Gardner.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern stops off at Otara markets in south Auckland, then flies to New Plymouth to visit a shopping centre and gallery. She's back in Auckland on Saturday night for the All Blacks' Test.

Green Party MPs Marama Davidson and Metiria Turei are also in Otara at a rally against poverty.

It will be one of Ms Turei's first public appearances since her resignation in August, after public scrutiny over her admission of benefit fraud.

"She represented a politician finally talking about the truth about their realities in their everyday lives," said Ms Davidson.

"There's no way that I could have this poverty rally without her strength and her bravery represented."

The Maori Party is also in south Auckland. It will reveal policies at an event in Mangere at 11am.

The Maori vote is a subject for discussion on The Nation on Saturday morning.

