Decision 17: Record-breaking early votes cast

There's been a massive increase in early voters this election, compared to this stage last election.

Around 551,482 people have voted so far, with three more days still to come before Election Day.

Almost 105,000 of those votes were cast on Monday.

It's a massive improvement on previous elections. By this stage in 2014, 286,479 people had voted, while in 2011 it was just 118,702.

For those looking to cast an advance vote, you don't even need to be enrolled - just turn up with your name and address.

However on Election Day, you do have to be enrolled prior to voting.

Last election, around 2.4 million people cast their votes by the close of polls. Around 3.1 million were enrolled to vote.

