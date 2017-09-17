Decision 17: Sunday on the campaign trail

A French market, morning tea and afternoon tea: Bill English won't go hungry on the downhill slide toward next Saturday's election.

The National leader isn't slowing down his campaigning as the election gets closer, with his Sunday agenda taking him back to Auckland.

Mr English will meet families and make an announcement at a morning tea before talking walks around a couple of local shopping malls.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will head to Hamilton from Auckland where she watched the All Blacks play on Saturday night.

She'll be lining up for selfies and sharing her vision with Labour supporters at a campaign rally.

There are two big economic reports due next week in the run-up to the general election and economists aren't expecting them to be game-changers.

June quarter Balance of Payments and GDP figures are released at 10:45am on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

ASB is predicting Q2 GDP growth of just 0.6 percent, which if correct, will be the third consecutive undershoot of RBNZ forecasts.

"Our Q2 pick is surprising given the Lions Tour boost and in light of robust levels of confidence, near-record highs for the terms of trade, low interest rates and strong population growth.

"However, capacity constraints and headwinds from the slowing housing market are proving to be influential," ASB says.

ANZ is predicting GDP growth of 0.7 percent in the second quarter. That would see annual growth hold steady at 2.5 percent.

It'll be a somewhat of a "middling" result as it is only a modest rebound from soft late-2016, early-2017 growth.

BNZ is predicting Q2 GDP at 0.9 percent for an annual figure of 2.6 percent, in line with RBNZ and Treasury expectations.

Balance of payments figures are expected to show a reduction in the seasonally adjusted current account deficit, with the annual deficit narrowing to 3 percent of GDP.

