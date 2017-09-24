Decision 17: The fresh faces coming into Parliament

There are plenty of fresh new faces entering Parliament, from a brand new Dad to a former Mayor, plus a weather presenter and New Zealand's youngest MP in decades.

Helensville's new National MP Chris Penk nipped out of Birthcare for a chat on Sunday, clutching his new baby Austin's true-blue toy.

Unable to make last night's party, the new dad and his wife were a little tied up with nappies and feeds after Thursday's birth.

But the lawyer and former Naval officer says he's proud to fill John Key's shoes in Helensville, in what turned out to be a one-horse race.

"Without making it too personal, it's also something you reflect on as a new parent," Mr Penk told Newshub.

"You're bringing a new life into the world and you're going to Parliament to do right by all kids and grandkids and people in New Zealand."

Popular with the youth, the Green's Chlöe Swarbrick will be the youngest MP to enter Parliament in 42 years, despite failing to fire in the Auckland electorate of Maungakiekie.

At number seven on the list, the 23-year-old former Auckland mayoral prospect admits this was hardly her life's ambition.

"I saw my Facebook memories, a year ago today I was a month out from getting the local body results, so this was not something that was in the gameplan at all. But it's a happy realisation," she said.

Former Police Association president Greg O'Connor took out Ōhāriu, vacated by 33-year veteran Peter Dunne.

But don't expect him to push for Police Minister if Labour gets across the line.

"I'll go wherever I'm asked, not necessarily [Police Minister]," he told Newshub.

"I'd like the opportunity to use my detective skills, which are sorting out the facts from all the lies and confusion, and I think I'd like to do that in a few portfolios."

In one of the biggest upsets, Winston Peters has been ousted in his Northland electorate by farmer, former cop and volunteer firefighter Matt King.

Christchurch Central's returned to red with Duncan Webb outdoing National's Nicky Wagner.

And former weather presenter Tamati Coffey has taken out the Māori seat of Waiariki for Labour, ending the run of the Māori Party's Te Ururoa Flavell.

Havelock North's water crisis hasn't hurt former mayor Lawrence Yule, he'll head to Parliament as the Tukituki MP.

"I've learnt in politics you can't take anything for granted," he said.

And that's still relevant, while the counting of special votes continues.

