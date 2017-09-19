Decision 17: The people behind the election's top memes

Memes might just be the future of advertising, if political parties want to engage millennials and other young voters.

For the non-millennial, an Internet meme is a funny image shared with friends, where people add their own spin to the original image or joke. A 'dank meme' is a meme considered especially good or clever.



They go viral across the Internet and in New Zealand, they have managed to gain an impressive audience with solely political jokes.