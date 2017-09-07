Decision 17: Thursday on the campaign trail

Labour is about to unveil a key economic development policy.

Leader Jacinda Ardern is heading for Rotorua to make the announcement, tipped to be pitched at boosting local jobs and export value.

National's Bill English will be in Christchurch, visiting several businesses.

They'll both want to do some preparation for Thursday evening's Stuff online leaders debate.

Opportunities Party leader Gareth Morgan will be heading for court. He's filed papers in Auckland seeking a review of TVNZ's decision to exclude him from its minor party leaders' debate.

The network is standing by its rules that only parties represented in Parliament or holding poll ratings of more than 3 percent can participate.

And there's another Colmar-Brunton poll coming up at 6pm.

NZN