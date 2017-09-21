Decision 17: Thursday on the campaign trail

With the last leaders' debate behind them and the campaign starting to wind up, Bill English and Jacinda Ardern will be out on the streets again looking for votes on Thursday.

National's leader will cast his advance vote in Wellington before boarding the campaign bus and heading north.

The destination is Auckland, and along the way he'll be stopping off at several towns.

Ms Ardern will take Labour's message to Christchurch and a walkabout at Canterbury University.

In the final days of the campaign, she's going to be ramping up the importance of young voters getting to the ballot boxes on Saturday.

NZ First's Winston Peters will be in Auckland, speaking at the Rally to Save the Waterfront - he'll be backing the call to give the harbour back to the people.

A poll on Wednesday put National only one point ahead of the Labour-Greens bloc.

