Decision 17: Twitter's dramatic differences on final leaders debate

With election polls showing a race going down to the wire, Twitter has tracked the data on the final leaders debate, which shows dramatic differences between the protagonists.

As National Party leader Bill English and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern clashed in the fiery exchange on Wednesday, New Zealanders took to social media to keep score.

With only days to go until Saturday's General Election, Newshub spoke to Twitter's head of public policy and government for Australia and NZ, Kara Hinesley, about the results and what they could mean for the big day.

Mr English was the most mentioned leader during the debate, with a massive 71 percent, while Ms Ardern lagged on just 29 percent.