Decision 17: 'Youthquake' arrives in New Zealand

The 'youthquake' has finally arrived in New Zealand, with the Electoral Commission seeing a massive increase in recent young enrolments.

Overseas, this year's snap election in the UK saw a surge in youth voting, with turnout among 18-24 year olds higher than the past three elections, pushing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to near victory.

Are we about to see the same here?

"The past few weeks have been busy for enrolments," says an Electoral Commission spokesperson.

"Between writ day [August 23] and September 20, the number of people enrolled has increased by 62,169, which is a 39.2 percent increase on the same period in 2014, when the roll increased by 44,674.

"The number of 18 to 24-year-olds on the roll has increased by 13,512 since writ day, a 25.8 percent increase on the same period in 2014 when 10,738 more enrolled.

"The number of 25 to 29-year-olds has increased by 10,260 since writ day, a 35.6 percent increase on the same period in 2014 when 7,569 more enrolled."

The rise will be good news for the left. Traditionally, Labour dominates with younger voters, while National has the older age groups on its side.

Previous voter registration figures had cast doubt on predictions of a rise in support for Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

In the four weeks to August 23, fewer than 17,000 young voters had enrolled, down comparatively from the same period ahead of the last election, when more than 21,000 had enrolled.

But while enrolments are now rising, young voters will still need to get out and vote.

In 2014, voters aged 18-24 had by far the lowest turnout at the polls, with just 62 percent actually caring enough to cast a vote.

And with the youth vote's potential to sway the election, political leaders will be hoping they've made enough of a connection to get the vote out before the big day.

