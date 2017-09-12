Double Whanau Ora funding – Māori Party

The Māori Party has criticised Labour for its "measly" promise of $5 million extra a year for Whanau Ora when it says it's secured $110m over the last three years.

Labour deputy Kelvin Davis revealed plans on Monday to boost the Maori welfare delivery agency's funding by $20 million over four years if it wins the election.

But Māori Party candidate Shane Taurima says that's an "abysmal commitment".

"The Māori Party has been able to secure support for 12,000 whanau a year and nearly 400 navigators across the motu, and the Māori Party are committed to at least doubling funding for Whanau Ora over the next three years," he said.

"There is only one way we can ensure that Whanau Ora continues to reach and support more whanau, and that is by making sure that the Māori Party is at the table."

Mr Taurima said a study by Lincolm University had found every $1 spent on Whanau Ora had a potential return of $7.

Whanau Ora is currently funded through annual budget allocations of around $50m.

