Down syndrome advocacy group impersonates Jacinda Ardern, makes false claims

The false campaign was launched following comments Ms Ardern made at Newshub's leader's debate on Monday where she said abortion should not be in the Crimes Act.

"It shouldn't be in the Crime's Act," she said. "People need to be able to make their own decision. I want women who want access to be able to have it as a right."

On Tuesday she said she would hold a conscience vote on the matter and would involve the Abortion Supervisory Committee and the Ministry of Health in drafting a law change.



"They know which elements aren't working. I've already heard them present at Select Committee saying that they know there are changes that are required to the law because it's not fit for purpose and it needs to be modernised."

In response, Saving Down issued a statement, expressing its concern over Ms Ardern's plans to change abortion law - including false claims that Labour would introduce abortion or disabilities to 40 weeks, or birth.

The Labour Party has since been determined to set things straight, taking to social media to emphasise its stance and ensure there are no mixed messages.