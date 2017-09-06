Election debate a cut above at Wellington hairdresser

As the election nears the razor's edge, a Wellington hairdresser is trying to blow some wind into debate around the campaign.

Political Cutz is offering free haircuts and the only catch? You might encounter some hair-raising views.

Not everyone likes to make small-talk with their hairdresser, but Jason Muir has worked out how to break the silence.

"At hairdressing school, you were taught not to talk about politics, religion and sex, so we were like, 'Hey, why don't we break all those rules and make a whole salon about politics, at least?' We'll leave the other two for now," he told Newshub.

It's part theatre, part fashion - but all politics. Complete with his mullet, and in collaboration with theatre group Barbarian Productions, Mr Muir's bringing back the spirit of the 80s with the judgement-free pop-up Political Cutz.

"As society's moved on in the last couple of decades, we're not as good at having those conversations about our nation and our politics," he said.