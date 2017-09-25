Election live updates: The Monday after

It's two days after the general election, but the shape of the next Government sits in the hands of an unhurried Winston Peters.

Plenty of new faces who will be entering Parliament, including a former television presenter, an ex-Mayor and the youngest MP in 42 years.

There are still around 384,000 special votes to be counted, about 15 percent of the total number of votes. The Electoral Commission has set a target to release the final results on October 7.

3:30pm - Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says her party will not support NZ First's policy to hold a referendum on the Māori seats.

"It would be completely contradictory for us to work so hard in those Māori seats to earn the respect of those voters...to then undermine that from the very outset. That one's a non-negotiable," she said.

The party now has the largest ever Māori caucus, a feat that Ms Ardern says comes with pride and responsibility. "Regardless of what position we are in we'll be advocates to lift Māori home ownership, lift outcomes for Māori health, and lift job opportunities and hope for our rangatahi," she said.



2:30pm - Jacinda Ardern has introduced her provisional new MPs, and expects one or two more to be added once the special votes have been counted.

"No one has expanded quite like Labour has," she said.

Ms Ardern hasn't spoken to NZ First leader Winston Peters yet but intends to reach out to him in the next couple of days.

She'll be putting her negotiation team together on Tuesday, and says she will announce her front bench that same afternoon.

"The majority of New Zealanders voted to change the status quo," she said.