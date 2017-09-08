Opinion: Five NZ politicians more like Donald Trump than Jacinda Ardern is

OPINION: US news outlet the Wall Street Journal sprung a surprise earlier this week by comparing New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern to US President Donald Trump.
In a tweet from the publication on Tuesday (local time), they pitched their article with the following caption: "Meet New Zealand's Justin Trudeau, except she's more like Trump on immigration."
Ms Ardern was quick to deride the Wall Street Journal for the comparison, saying it was "absolutely false and frankly offensive".
So, is the similarity totally overblown? Here are five New Zealand politicians who may fit the comparison better than Ms Ardern.
New Zealand First leader Winston Peters
He hates the so-called 'PC Brigade', wants to cut immigration right back, and accuses the media of propaganda.
It's also not too farfetched to imagine his infamous Twitter faux pas back in May being something Mr Trump would do himself.
National's Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson Steven Joyce
He's been accused of generating fake news by Labour's Grant Robertson, on account of his assertion that Labour had an $11.7 billion hole in its fiscal plan.
That's a claim he's been unable to find an independent economist to back him up on.
The Opportunities Party leader Gareth Morgan
He's a self-funded, rich-as-heck, political outsider who hates establishment politics.
He's also pretty loose on Twitter.
New Zealand First party member Shane Jones
For this, rather obvious, sartorial reason:
Green Party leader James Shaw
He's polite, he's PC, and he believes in climate change - so why's he on the list?
Well, like Mr Trump, he opposes the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Agreement. Mr Trump hates the TPP so much, he took the US out of it almost as soon as he took office.
Newshub.