'Gerry Brownlee' brings boos and groans at leaders debate in Christchurch

Earthquake Recovery Minister Gerry Brownlee doesn't appear to be well-loved in Christchurch, with the mere mention of his name greeted with boos at the Stuff leaders debate.

On top of that, the majority of mentions about the Christchurch rebuild or infrastructure in the city was also greeted by scorn from the audience.

National leader Bill English was cut off by a chorus of boos while talking about a conversation with Mr Brownlee following the earthquake.

He assured that "of course" National would "see through" the recovery, but wouldn't specify how much a National-led Government would contribute to the red zone project and a new rugby stadium.

"The Government will be there to support it as we have every single day since the earthquakes happened," he said.

Labour's Jacinda Ardern wasn't immune to the negative responses, also drawing out boos when discussing Christchurch.

When she said the Christchurch Cathedral project would be handed off to National MP Nicky Wagner, several groans could be heard from the audience.

"There is no doubt that the Cathedral really does sit at the heart, but it is holding up the development of the central city. We need resolution," Ms Ardern said.

"Our view was, the Minister wanted the space to work through that, and we gave that to her."

Newshub.