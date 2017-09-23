Gerry Brownlee storms home for big win in Ilam

In the final analysis, Gerry Brownlee made no race of his central Christchurch electorate of Ilam.

Mr Brownlee, National's fourth-highest ranked minister, has held the electorate since 1996, but was expected to face a tough challege from independent candidate Raf Manji.

With all votes counted, the 61-year-old had 14,207 votes to Mr Manji's 7254, with Labour's Anthony Rimell further back on 6157.

Mr Brownlee is a former Minister of Transport and Defence, and was Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration, following the devastating earthquakes, until May 2017.