Gerry Brownlee storms home for big win in Ilam Gerry Brownlee storms home for big win in Ilam
  • More Weather

RadioLIVE

Listen Now

Gerry Brownlee storms home for big win in Ilam

In the final analysis, Gerry Brownlee made no race of his central Christchurch electorate of Ilam.

Mr Brownlee, National's fourth-highest ranked minister, has held the electorate since 1996, but was expected to face a tough challege from independent candidate Raf Manji.

With all votes counted, the 61-year-old had 14,207 votes to Mr Manji's 7254, with Labour's Anthony Rimell further back on 6157.

Mr Brownlee is a former Minister of Transport and Defence, and was Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration, following the devastating earthquakes, until May 2017.