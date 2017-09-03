Government accused of hiding climate report that could affect homes of 130,000 people

Green Party leader James Shaw was leaked the report and says the Government's failure to release it earlier has affected the public's and businesses' ability to plan for rising seas. The current available Ministry for the Environment data is nearly 10 years old - from 2008.

"It seems that there are inconvenient truths in this new report, which the Government would rather not talk about in the lead-up to the election," says Mr Shaw.

"This 284-page document makes disturbing reading and National seems determined to hide it so it can continue to avoid real action to reduce climate pollution and real action to deal with its consequences, such as rising seas."

The Greens say Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett is sitting on a second report by a Climate Change Adaptation Technical Working Group.

"New Zealanders need the most up-to-date facts to be better prepared for the changes we're facing," Mr Shaw says.

The office for Ms Bennett told Newshub she has "received some early advice from the group.

"The draft final report is due in November and then the final report in March. The Minister fully intends to release the reports once the final one has been completed."

Newshub.