Government reannounces social housing announcement they already made 10 months ago

Today's National Government announcement of "120 new social houses" at a site on Auckland is not new at all.
In fact, the Government bought the land April 2016 and Newshub ran the story 10 months ago.
On Tuesday, the Government put out a press release from Social Housing Minister Amy Adams.
The release is headlined "120 new social houses on Great North Road site". In it, Ms Adams says: "All of the 120 new homes to be built on under-utilised Crown land and adjoining Housing New Zealand land in Great North Road, Waterview, will be social housing."
None of that information is new.
Social Housing Minister Paula Bennett and Housing Minister Nick Smith announced the 120 social housing units in November.
"The Government will be building a new Housing New Zealand apartment complex for disadvantaged families in west Auckland," Newshub reported at the time.
When asked, Ms Adams office was "not sure" whether the press release was a reannouncement or whether it contained different information. A spokesperson said there was a site blessing and sod-turning this morning - neither of which was mentioned in the Government's release.
National's faced critiques for blurring the lines between Government announcements and campaigning.
New Zealand First leader Winston Peters called the Government "desperate" when it announced a Dunedin Hospital rebuild during the campaign season, appearing to breach Cabinet rules.
That came after National breached Auckland Transport policy by launching their Auckland Transport Policy without permission at a train station.
