Government reannounces social housing announcement they already made 10 months ago

Today's National Government announcement of "120 new social houses" at a site on Auckland is not new at all.

In fact, the Government bought the land April 2016 and Newshub ran the story 10 months ago.

On Tuesday, the Government put out a press release from Social Housing Minister Amy Adams.

The release is headlined "120 new social houses on Great North Road site". In it, Ms Adams says: "All of the 120 new homes to be built on under-utilised Crown land and adjoining Housing New Zealand land in Great North Road, Waterview, will be social housing."

None of that information is new.