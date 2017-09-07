Greens want employers to reveal pay gap

Employers would be required to reveal the gap between women's and men's pay under a Green government.

The work would start in the public sector, the party's spokeswoman for women Jan Logie said, announcing the policy in Wellington on Thursday.

Public sector chief executives would be handed responsibility for ensuring equal pay among staff within the first term of government under the Greens, she said.

Leader James Shaw also committed to ensuring the Minister for Women role would be a senior position in cabinet and that the ministry would have its funding doubled from $5 million to $10m.

Further changes would include amending equal pay legislation to include agreed joint working group recommendations.

An expert advisory body would be established to assist.

NZN