Greens would reopen Napier-Gisborne line

The Green Party has set its sights on reopening the rail line between Napier and Gisborne if it gets into Government.

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter and local candidate Gareth Hughes on Tuesday announced the party would restore rail "as the backbone of New Zealand's transport system, for freight and for people" if elected.

It would invest $10 million into repairing the Napier-Gisborne rail line, which was mothballed in 2012.

Ms Genter said there were many benefits to moving more freight by rail, including fewer heavy trucks on the roads, less pollution, and lower freight costs for businesses.

The party has also announced new passenger rail services between Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland, and between Napier, Palmerston North and Wellington.

Last month, Labour said it would reopen the Gisborne to Napier rail line if elected, as long as evidence showed it was sustainable.

The line was closed after being washed out by storms in early 2012, but last October Kiwirail announced logging trains would return to part of the route at the end of 2017 due to high demand.

NZN