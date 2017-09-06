Homeless sleeping under National billboard at City Mission

An image of homeless people sleeping beneath a National Party billboard is making the rounds on Twitter.

The photo, posted yesterday by Ana Samways from NZME's Sideswipe column, shows a National campaign billboard on the side of the Auckland City Mission on Hobson St.

Several people can be seen lying in sleeping bags on the street below the billboard, which reads "Keep NZ Moving Forward".

Another person's legs can be seen protruding from the windows of a car parked directly beneath the billboard.

The photo, which Samways said she took herself yesterday, has been retweeted more than 300 times.

It has since been reimagined by Kit McLean, who posted a photoshopped version to Twitter that changed the billboard's slogan to "Keep Inequality Growing".