'It's not enough': Why Chris Trotter believes Jacinda Ardern won't be the next Prime Minister

Jacinda Ardern knows she lost and shouldn't keep up the facade of being the Prime Minister in waiting, according to one of her strongest backers.

Historian and political blogger Chris Trotter told The AM Show in July it was up to Ms Ardern to roll Andrew Little as Labour leader or "inherit a ruin".

The very next day Mr Little stepped aside and she took over, a quick and clean transition at odds with the party's usually protracted leadership tussles.

Mr Trotter now says it's time for her to admit defeat, rather try to stitch together a Labour-Greens-NZ First coalition.

"She knows she's lost - 35, 36 percent is not enough," he told The AM Show on Monday. "Maybe the specials will bump them up to 37, 38… but whether it's enough to materially change things, I don't know."

He pointed out in 1949, Labour got 48 percent of the vote and still lost.

"Those numbers that we think are so good in the past would have betokened a decisive defeat."

Special vote impact yet to be felt

In recent elections the special votes have usually given the Greens an extra MP at the expense of National. With a record number of special votes this time around, some commentators have suggested both the Greens and Labour could get one, bringing the Labour-Greens bloc and National almost neck-and-neck.

But Mr Trotter says the last two times Winston Peters held the balance of power, he went with the biggest party. In 1996 that was National and in 2005 it was Labour. This time, that will comfortably be National, regardless of how much the special votes help the left bloc as a whole.

"Bill English looks like he's going to become Prime Minister again with more votes than John Key won to become Prime Minister in 2008."