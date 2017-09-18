Jacinda Ardern laughs off 'pretty communist' protest sign

Craig Sinclair, a farmer from Tauwhare near Morrinsville, is the man behind the sign.



When asked what the sign meant he told Newshub: "Sort of getting a bit socialistic. She's getting a bit socialistic. Wants to take stuff off people."

He says he is "concerned" about a Labour-led Government, and if Labour is elected "a few people will start to learn about basic economics".

Mr Sinclair says, "There's some false ideas out there that all farmers are loaded. I'm not loaded. I've got eight kids. I get Working for Families."

He feels that farmers in New Zealand are taken for granted, and says exporting is important to make money for New Zealand.

Ms Ardern says, "Having grown up in Morrinsville I've always known that there are people who take a different view when it comes to politics than I do."

She says there isn't an rural/urban divide in New Zealand and Labour's plans have plenty of support, including from farmers.

"I know that there are plenty of farmers who are environmentalists and want to see us clean up our rivers," she says.

