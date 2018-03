Labour leader Jacinda Ardern's grandmother has passed away.

It's understood she passed away on Tuesday morning, and a funeral will be held in Te Aroha on Friday.

Less than a week ago, Ms Ardern said that her 85-year-old grandfather was in hospital in Waikato and staff tried to discharge him at 11:30pm at night.

She said that the hospital was full and she didn't blame hospital staff but the system was "deeply constrained".

