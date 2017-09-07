Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford hits out at 'scaremongering dino' Richard Prebble

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford has hit out at a critical column by former ACT party leader Richard Prebble.

Mr Prebble wrote that Ms Ardern "has never had a real job, any real life experience and has an undistinguished parliamentary career" in an NZME column.

That riled radio broadcaster Gayford, who responded to the disparaging opinion piece in a tweet.

"As a partner it's bloody hard to face some of this rubbish," he wrote.

"Scaremongering old dinos like R Prebble need to crawl into SJ's [Steven Joyces's] imaginary 11b hole."