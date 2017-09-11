Jacinda Ardern wants old, disabled to commit suicide, National MP claims

UPDATE: Simon O'Connor has now responded to the criticism. Newshub's earlier story is below.

National MP Simon O'Connor has accused Labour leader Jacinda Ardern of being "happy to encourage the suicide of the elderly, disabled, and sick".

The MP for Tamaki made the comments in a post on his Facebook page late on Sunday night.

"It's strange that Jacinda is so concerned about youth suicide but is happy to encourage the suicide of the elderly, disabled, and sick," he wrote.

"Perhaps she just values one group more than the others? Just saying."