Labour announces top priorities if elected

Labour on Sunday announced its first 100-day priorities it says it would focus on if elected.

Leader Jacinda Ardern said the party would work on solutions to the mental health crisis, accelerate efforts to clean up waterways, expand on support for families and students, and make rental homes warm and dry.

The party's 10 priorities are:

Make the first year of tertiary education or training free (it will eventually be three years free) and increase student allowances and living cost loans by $50 a week from January 1, 2018

Pass the Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill so families and all renters can live in warm, dry homes

Ban overseas speculators from buying existing residential properties to help take the pressure off the housing market

Stop the sell-off of state houses

Legislate to pass the Families Package, including the Winter Fuel Payment, Best Start and increases to Paid Parental Leave, to take effect from July 1, 2018.

Introduce legislation to set a child poverty reduction target and change the Public Finance Act so the Budget reports progress on reducing child poverty

Resume contributions to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund

Set up a Ministerial Inquiry into mental health

Take the first steps to clean up rivers and lakes by holding a Clean Waterways Summit of all key stakeholders

Increase the minimum wage to $16.50 an hour, to take effect April 1, 2018, and introduce legislation to improve fairness in the workplace.

