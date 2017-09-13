Labour comes up with a campaign calculator

Labour has produced an online calculator so people can work out how much extra families with children will get from its Families Package.

It says 70 percent will be better off compared with the Government's Families Package announced in this year's Budget.

National disputes that and the numbers game has been going for months.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says the calculator is easy to work and shows families how much more they will get from Working for Families, the Best Start Payment, the Winter Energy Payment and the Accommodation Supplement.

She says it's completely confidential and no information can leave the user's computer.

NZN