Labour commits millions to Northland sports hub

Labour has announced it'll put $3 million into a sports and recreational facility in Kaitaia.

The Te Hiku Sports Hub project will cost $8.4 million all up, with the rest of the money expected to come from the Far North District Council and the community.

"The people of the Far North and Kaitaia have been crying out for a facility that will bring our communities together and provide positive health and recreation options," says Te Tai Tokerau MP and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis.

"The Te Hiku Sports Hub project in Kaitaia will develop the existing sports field into a community asset that everyone can use and be proud of."

Locals were struggling to come up with the required funding.

"Labour will step in with $2.8m from our regional development fund," says Mr Davis.

"Labour's commitment is provisional on the remainder of the money being raised for the project by the community.

"The benefits to the local people, through better health, recreation and community connections will be significantly greater than this price tag."

The construction of the sports hub began in April, with Northland doctor and New Zealander of the Year Lance O'Sullivan one of its biggest supporters.

"Kaitaia deserves the best," he told the Northland Age in May.

"Being at the end of the country doesn't mean the end of the line. This will help encourage young people to stop thinking about how fast they can get out of Kaitaia."

Velodrome redevelopment for Whanganui

Meanwhile, National has promised to put $6 million into Whanganui's Velodrome redevelopment project if it wins.

Party leader Bill English and transport spokesman Simon Bridges made the pledge in the city on Saturday.

"National knows this is an important project for Whanganui," Mr Bridges said.

"We recognise the value of the development of the Velodrome to the region and the national cycling community."

The project will see a new roof installed, improved amenities for cycling and speed skating, and a new area for hosting other sports.

Whanganui was Mr English's first stop on the weekend campaign trail.

He's heading for Opunake and a public meeting before making another announcement in New Plymouth later on Saturday.

NZN / Newshub.