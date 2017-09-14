Labour in front, Greens still in - Colmar Brunton poll

Labour remains four points ahead of National in the latest 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

The poll has Labour on 44 percent, National on 40 percent, the Greens on 7 percent, NZ First on 6 percent, TOP on 2 percent, the Māori Party on 1 percent and ACT on 0.6 percent.

The poll would allow Labour and the Greens to govern together without even the Māori Party for support.

The biggest drop in the poll came from NZ First, down three points to 6 percent.

The Colmar Brunton poll was conducted from Saturday 9 September to Wednesday 13 September.

Newshub.