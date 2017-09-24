Labour 'painted Wellington city red' - Grant Robertson

Labour's Grant Robertson won Wellington Central with a 7057-vote majority over National's Nicola Willis.

"We've painted Wellington city red, completely red," Mr Robertson said.

Labour's newbie Paul Eagle secured Rongotai, previously held by Annette King, with a 8347-vote majority over Christopher Finlayson.

"Wellington is still heartland Labour. Long may that be the case," former leader Andrew Little said.

The Labour pair of Kris Faafoi and Chris Hipkins retained Mana and Rimutaka respectively, but the party did suffer a blow in Hutt South, where long-term incumbent Trevor Mallard stepped aside.

There, National's Chris Bishop beat Ginny Andersen by a margin of 2005.

"We've just been working really hard to turn this around," Mr Bishop said.

The seat, formed in 1996, had been held by Mr Mallard until now.

"Tonight didn't just happen because of coincidence - it happened because of a lot of hard work," said Mr Bishop, crediting the opening of a National Party office in Wainuiomata.

He thanked Mr Mallard for teaching him "a lot about how to be a local MP, and a lot about how not to be a local MP".

Mr Mallard will make it back into Parliament on the Labour list.

