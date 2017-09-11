Labour promises 100 extra nurses for vulnerable families

More Plunket and Tamariki Ora nurses would be funded by Labour, extending a current Hawke's Bay trial of support for parents and babies.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says 100 additional nurses would be funded at a cost of $10 million a year to help vulnerable young families.

Ms Ardern said she was inspired by a trial programme in Hawke's Bay.

"Since then, providers have told us they would really like to be able to offer more help to parents and babies with risk factors such as post-natal depression, family violence, teen parents and deprivation," she said.

"Initial visits will be able to be offered before the baby is born and will be more regular than what is currently offered."

Ms Ardern said the nurses would assist 18,000 families a year.

Funding would come from Labour's health budget.

NZN



