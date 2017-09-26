As it happened: Parties prepare for election negotiations

National and Labour are both holding caucus meetings at Parliament on Tuesday morning, with their returning and new MPs.

Both leaders are forming their negotiating teams to enter into talks with NZ First leader Winston Peters, whose whereabouts on Tuesday is unclear.

A Green Party candidate has hit out at claims that the party should work with National, which has been suggested by Gareth Morgan and even Bill English.

3:45pm - Labour's negotiating team will be led by Jacinda Ardern and deputy leader Kelvin Davis.

Ms Ardern hasn't spoken directly to Winston Peters yet, saying that she respects that time and space is needed.

"We're willing and available when he is ready," she said.

While Steven Joyce said earlier today that negotiations aren't about personality, Ms Ardern said "I think relationships of trust matter."

Mr Davis indicated that he'd be willing to give up the role of Deputy Prime Minister if Labour formed a government with NZ First.

"My priority is to make sure that Jacinda Ardern is the Prime Minister, that's my main focus so if it has to be it has to be," he said.

3:30pm - Marama Fox has spoken about the need to protect the Māori seats, as the major parties seek to enter into negotiations with NZ First - who want a referendum on whether they should remain.

"The reason they shouldn't be abolished is because the Māori people suffer from a lack of representation and people can say all they like about the numbers of Māori in the house but those Māori who succeed as Māori in those Māori seats are representative of te ao Māori and they need to have that unique voice in the house."

She said that unless Māori in political parties could remove the disparity between Māori and non-Māori, the seats need to stay.

3:00pm - The Green party has announced its negotiating team for coalition discussions. The team includes leader James Shaw along with MP Eugenie Sage, acting chief of staff Tony Whanau, Green co-convenor Debs Martin and campaign committee member Andrew Campbell.

Mr Shaw says the team will be supported by another group that includes Jeanette Fitzsimons and other Green senior figures.

"Our team has the experience and expertise to represent the interests of the Green Party, its members and its supporters in the negotiations to come," he said.

Mr Shaw said the Greens will be pushing for action on climate change, clean rivers, and ending poverty.

1:30pm - Winston Peters update: Newshub has been on the lookout for Winston Peters in Northland today, but there's been no sign of him.

1:00pm - Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is speaking about the election result on Twitter, saying that some people will be elated about the result while others will not be. She said that it's democracy and MMP in action, as both major parties prepare for negotiations.