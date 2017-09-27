Live updates: Winston Peters says no comment until October 7

2:00pm - Jacinda Ardern recounted to young women at He Huarahi Tamaraki in Wellington how she became leader of the Labour party.

She says that she refused the job when it was offered to her on the 26th of July, and continued to say no until the 1st of August when Andrew Little resigned.

On July 26th she was at the Tawa Rotary Club and says it's a day that she'll remember for a long time.

"It was my birthday and the Rotary club gave me a giant birthday cake which I took away with me. The other reason I remember it because it was the day that Andrew first said to me 'I'm worried about the polls and I'm wondering whether you should do this job instead," Ms Ardern said.

"Every single day I was asked about it I said no. No, no, no."

She says there were lots of reasons for turning it down but the moment that Mr Little resigned she knew she had to step up and "there was no doubt in my mind that that was what I needed to do."

12:45pm - Mojo Mathers is clearing out her office at Parliament, she didn't make it back in after Saturday's election result. While the Greens are likely to have one more MP once special votes are counted, Ms Mathers says it's "unlikely" that she'll get in. Golriz Ghahraman is next on the list, and will likely become New Zealand's first former refugee MP.