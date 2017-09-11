Livestream: Northland rail debate in Whangarei

Northland's rail line is in such poor shape KiwiRail has banned passenger trains from using the tracks. Railway workers say the tracks need to be fixed or they'll walk off the job.

The state of the railway has emerged as a major issue in the minds of voters, and was under the spotlight at a debate in Whangarei on Monday night, hosted by Newshub's Lloyd Burr.

The event consisted of three separate debates, with the first featuring Whangarei electorate candidates Ash Holwell of the Green Party, Shane Jones of New Zealand First, Chris Leitch of Democrats for Social Credit, Shane Reit of the National Party and Tony Savage of the Labour Party.

The second debate had National, Labour, New Zealand First and the Green Party debating the major issues of the election. The third and final debate also included the main political parties and focused solely on rail.

