Livestream: Watch Newshub's Election Special

Newshub's Decision 17 live election coverage has kicked off, after one of the most exciting races in years.



This is our biggest election night broadcast ever and with nearly 200 people working across 17 live locations all over New Zealand, we have the country covered.

Broadcast on Three, RadioLIVE, Newshub.co.nz, Facebook, YouTube and Periscope, we'll have comprehensive analysis, opinion and voting progress as it comes in, as we wait to see what the next Government may look like.

Join Duncan Garner, Lisa Owen and Patrick Gower live now for Newshub's Decision 17 Election Special.

This livestream is now over.