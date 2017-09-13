Lloyd Burr: Injustice in paradise at Pike River

OPINION: Not even 100 metres up Logburn Rd is the memorial to the 29 men killed at Pike River Mine.

It's in the corner of a paddock donated by the Berry family, on the banks of Big River, which has its tributaries in the Paparoa Ranges where the mine is located.

The memorial is beautiful. It looks out at the snow-capped hills, the breeze is fresh, and the sound of the river is relaxing.

But there's something in the air. It's injustice. The memorial is a reminder of the injustices the families have had to endure.