Māori Party: Do not vote for Labour over euthanasia

A Māori Party candidate is urging people not to vote for Labour because of the party's stance on assisted suicide.

In a statement released by the party, Tuilagi Saipele Esera, Māori Party Candidate for Manukau East, said Labour's intention to legalise euthanasia and assisted suicide was against Christian and Pacific cultural values.

"Euthanasia and assisted suicide is a rejection of the importance and value of human life. Do not vote Labour."

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern has previously expressed support for ACT leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill, which would give "people with a terminal illness or a grievous and irremediable medical condition the option of requesting assisted dying".

Mr Seymour's bill would allow for assisted dying in the cases of people who are terminally ill but still mentally sound.

Ms Ardern has openly said she believes people should be able to make their own choices under those circumstances.

In June this year, the Health Select Committee reviewed public attitudes to voluntary euthanasia after receiving submissions from thousands of people.

Mr Esera said Pacific community and church leaders were a significant voice that made more than 1500 written submissions against the Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide petition in 2016.

"It was a very clear message then, and it is a very clear message now. Do not vote for the Labour Party that continues to decriminalise and legalise against our core Christian and Pacific cultural values".

Mr Esera urged Pacific leaders and communities to "not second guess" what Labour would do if elected.

"Do not make the same mistake the third time, again. The party has its own agenda and it is not our Christian and Pacific agenda".

The Death with Dignity Bill was put to Parliament in 1995 and 2003 but failed to pass. In 2012, the End of Life Choice Bill was also unsuccessful.

