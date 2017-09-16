Māori Party launch Auckland plan

Nobody will be left behind under a plan to address homelessness, wages and raising whānau out of poverty in Auckland, the Māori Party says.

It's a promise they've even named their plan after: Manaaki Tangata - No One Left Behind.

Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Shane Taurima launched the Auckland plan, which also includes action on family violence, te reo Maori revitalisation and growing whānau-owned businesses.

The party's plan for Maori and Pasifika people includes a target that would force the government and Auckland Council to eliminate homelessness in the city by 2020.

Auckland would become a bilingual city, earn-and-learn programmes would be introduced for youth, and 1000 apprenticeships for rangatahi living in Auckland would also be established.

There would also be financial investment.

Mr Taurima said the plan included an additional $5 million for Whānau Ora in Auckland and $5 million to help start medium-size businesses.

"I've door-knocked thousands of homes here and I've heard the karanga, the call of our families who want more than mere political change but change that can stand the test of time," Mr Taurima said.

"Our party seeks nothing less than transformational change that lifts our people from dependence and deprivation to dignity."

