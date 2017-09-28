Meet New Zealand's most popular electorate MPs

Who are the New Zealand's most popular electorate MPs? The results may surprise you.
In Saturday's election three electorate MPs gained majorities of more than 17,000 - and the top 10 are all National.
The top MPs were:
- Mark Mitchell (National, Rodney) - 17,628
- Amy Adams (National, Selwyn) - 17,625
- Andrew Bayly (National, Hunua) - 17,256
- Erica Stanford (National, East Coast Bays) - 14,175
- Barbara Kuriger (National, Taranaki/King Country) - 13,994
- Tim van de Molen (National, Waikato) - 13,993
- Simeon Brown (National, Pakuranga) - 13,345
- Scott Simpson (National, Coromandel) - 13,299
- Hamish Walker (National, Clutha-Southland) - 13,005
- Louise Upston (National, Taupo) - 12,994
The Labour MP with the highest majority was party leader Jacinda Ardern in Mt Albert.
With a majority of 11,935 she's 12th on the list.
Labour's Nanaia Mahuta also achieved the biggest proportional advantage on election night, grabbing 69.6 percent (12,070) of the 17,344 votes recorded in the Hauraki-Waikato Maori set.
The MP with the smallest majority was Labour's Greg O'Connor - 679 in Ohariu.
NZN/Newshub.